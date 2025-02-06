Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 4555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.4502 dividend. This is an increase from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Free Report) by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
