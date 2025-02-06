Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Plans $4.50 Quarterly Dividend

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Alexander’s has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ALX traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $196.72. 17,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,120. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $251.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.65. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

About Alexander's

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 20.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexander’s will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

