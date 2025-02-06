Aligos Therapeutics Appoints Lesley Ann Calhoun as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

On January 30, 2025, Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) announced the appointment of Lesley Ann Calhoun as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Calhoun will also retain her title and responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Get alerts:

Lesley Ann Calhoun, aged 59, has an extensive background in the biopharmaceutical industry. She has been serving as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aligos Therapeutics since June 2020. Prior to her current role, Calhoun held various positions at Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., including Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration, and Chief Accounting Officer. She has also served in finance roles at Hyperion Therapeutics, Inc., Horizon Pharma plc, Innoviva, Inc., and Deloitte & Touche LLP. Calhoun holds a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from San Francisco State University and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive).

In her newly appointed role, Calhoun will bring her wealth of experience and expertise to drive Aligos Therapeutics’ operations and financial strategies forward. Her appointment comes as the company aims to strengthen its leadership team to support its growth and development initiatives.

The appointment of Lesley Ann Calhoun as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer underscores Aligos Therapeutics’ commitment to excellence in leadership and strategic direction within the biopharmaceutical sector. Investors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring the company’s performance under Calhoun’s expanded roles.

Aligos Therapeutics is a Delaware-based company that trades on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol ALGS. The company specializes in the development of innovative therapies for liver diseases and viral infections, aiming to address unmet medical needs in these therapeutic areas.

The news of Lesley Ann Calhoun’s appointment comes as Aligos Therapeutics continues to advance its pipeline of drug candidates and strengthen its position in the biopharmaceutical market. Investors are keen to observe how Calhoun’s leadership will contribute to the company’s future success.

The closing of this transformative appointment aligns with Aligos Therapeutics’ strategic goals and underscores its ongoing commitment to driving innovation and growth in the biopharmaceutical industry. With Calhoun’s dual role as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, the company looks forward to entering a new phase of operational and financial execution.

This article serves as a summary of the recent developments at Aligos Therapeutics following the appointment of Lesley Ann Calhoun to the role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Investors and industry professionals are encouraged to stay updated on the company’s progress and strategic initiatives as it continues its pursuit of therapeutic advancements.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Aligos Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Articles