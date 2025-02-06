Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, Director Claudia Chen sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $288,291.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,346.44. This trade represents a 17.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 31,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $1,525,706.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,261.75. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,124 shares of company stock worth $2,500,685 in the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.