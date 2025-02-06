Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 7% – Still a Buy?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.44 and last traded at $41.51. Approximately 99,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 540,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Claudia Chen sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $288,291.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,346.44. The trade was a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,426. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,685 over the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 123,093 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 49,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10,937.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

