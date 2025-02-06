Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS) Shares Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,962 shares during the period. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF comprises approximately 28.3% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 86.80% of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF worth $167,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 129,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period.

BATS CAOS opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79.

About Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

