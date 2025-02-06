Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) versus Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Critical Analysis

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Alpha Technology Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $11.89 million 223.63 -$75.11 million ($0.38) -36.39 Alpha Technology Group $12.35 million 19.67 -$710,000.00 N/A N/A

Alpha Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Technology Group has a beta of 9.93, meaning that its share price is 893% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rigetti Computing and Alpha Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential downside of 58.79%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Alpha Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and Alpha Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -509.58% -51.56% -37.78% Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

