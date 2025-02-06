Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34, Zacks reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $238.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,883,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,213,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,022,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,456,628. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

