Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Amcor updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $0.72-0.76 EPS.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

