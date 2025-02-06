Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Amcor updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $0.72-0.76 EPS.
Amcor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.
Amcor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMCR
Amcor Company Profile
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amcor
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Alphabet’s 8% Drop Might Be the Entry Opportunity of the Year
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Volatility is Back: 3 Must-Have Stocks to Weather the Storm
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- BigBear.ai: Can New Leadership and Deregulation Unlock Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.