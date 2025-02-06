Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. Amcor also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.11. 10,465,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,131,791. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Amcor’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.23%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

