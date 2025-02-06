Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.670-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.859-7.116 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DOX traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.72. 709,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.40. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

