Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.859-7.116 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.670-1.730 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.96. 1,152,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

