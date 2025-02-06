Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.859-7.116 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.670-1.730 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs
Amdocs Trading Down 2.5 %
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amdocs Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amdocs
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.