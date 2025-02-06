American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.93 and last traded at $75.68, with a volume of 25160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

AMWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.29 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $315,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,589,523.20. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Davis sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $141,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,548.52. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $789,898. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 56.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

