Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Decreased by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 213.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. This represents a 64.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $537.72 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.27.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

