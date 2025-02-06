Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Insider Sells $12,836.22 in Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,678 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $12,836.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,424.10. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $252.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMLX. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,972,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,995 shares during the period. Alpha Wave Global LP purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 670,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 608,874 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 880,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 258,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 292.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 164,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMLX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Baird R W raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.20 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $4.00 price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

