Analysts Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price at $127.60

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 213,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $16,435,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,247,000 after buying an additional 66,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of -68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -14.12%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

