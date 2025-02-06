Analyzing Erickson (OTCMKTS:EACIQ) and AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) and Erickson (OTCMKTS:EACIQ – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AAR and Erickson”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AAR alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAR $2.32 billion 1.05 $46.30 million $0.28 242.51 Erickson N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AAR has higher revenue and earnings than Erickson.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.7% of AAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Erickson shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of AAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Erickson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AAR and Erickson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR 0.41% 10.46% 4.77% Erickson N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AAR and Erickson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR 0 0 3 1 3.25 Erickson 0 0 0 0 0.00

AAR presently has a consensus price target of $81.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.03%. Given AAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AAR is more favorable than Erickson.

Summary

AAR beats Erickson on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes. This segment also develops specific aircraft components and parts; and designs proprietary designated engineering representative repairs. The Integrated Solutions segment engages in the fleet management and operation of customer-owned aircraft; provision of supply chain logistics services, such as material planning, sourcing, logistics, information and program management, and parts and component repair and overhaul services; and flight hour component inventory and repair services. In addition, the segment provides integrated software solutions comprising Trax, a cloud-based electronic enterprise resource platform, as well as a suite of paperless mobility apps for automating MRO workflows. The Expeditionary Services segment designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets; and containers and shelters for military and humanitarian tactical deployment activities, including armories, supply and parts storage, refrigeration systems, tactical operation centers, briefing rooms, laundry and kitchen facilities, water treatment, and sleeping quarters, as well as engages in provision of engineering, design, and system integration services for specialized command and control systems. AAR Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

About Erickson

(Get Free Report)

Erickson Incorporated is a provider of aviation services to both commercial and governmental entities in approximately 20 countries. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial Aviation Services, Global Defense and Security, and Manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO). The Company owns and operates a fleet of aircraft and provides a range of aerial services, including critical supply and logistics for deployed military forces, humanitarian relief, firefighting, timber harvesting, infrastructure construction and crewing. It also maintains a vertically integrated manufacturing capability for the Aircrane and related components, and MRO services for the Aircrane and other aircraft. The Company operates a fleet of light, medium and heavy rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft. The Company also leases its aviation services for missions, with customers paying for the aircraft, maintenance, crewing services and fuel to operate the aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.