Andrew G. Inglis Sells 102,701 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 102,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $320,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,236,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,218,475.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

KOS stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.52.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 124,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

