Andrew Impey Buys 3,000 Shares of Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Stock

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Impey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,126.64).
Pacific Assets Price Performance
PAC opened at GBX 356 ($4.45) on Thursday. Pacific Assets has a 1 year low of GBX 345 ($4.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($4.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 367.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 371.69. The firm has a market cap of £430.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,120.00 and a beta of 0.38.
About Pacific Assets
