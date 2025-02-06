AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $414.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $411.00 to $414.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AON. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

Get AON alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $382.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.61. AON has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $395.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AON will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after purchasing an additional 883,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AON by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,564,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,182,000 after purchasing an additional 343,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,251,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.