Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 137.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $336,375,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in AON by 150.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,345,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $382.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $395.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

