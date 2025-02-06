Apparel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 03rd

Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, PDD, Walmart, Deckers Outdoor, NIKE, and Target are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and sell clothing, footwear, accessories, and other fashion-related products. Investors may buy and sell these stocks on the stock market to potentially profit from the success and growth of these companies within the retail industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $23.17 on Monday, hitting $1,003.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,426. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,008.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $954.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $908.28. The company has a market capitalization of $445.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $5.27 on Monday, hitting $463.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,845. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $389.29 and a twelve month high of $491.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.36. The company has a market capitalization of $999.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $5.83 on Monday, hitting $106.08. 7,898,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.10. The company has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $99.57. 7,657,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,708,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $799.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $99.43.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

NYSE DECK traded down $6.19 on Monday, hitting $171.17. 3,264,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $131.39 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NIKE stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.36. 6,597,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $70.32 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.35. 2,688,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average is $144.33.

