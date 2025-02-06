AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24, Zacks reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 14.92%. AptarGroup updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.110-1.190 EPS.

AptarGroup Price Performance

AptarGroup stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.44. 446,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $129.37 and a 12 month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

