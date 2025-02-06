Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Aptiv updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.600 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.600 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.38. 7,232,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.24. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

