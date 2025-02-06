ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Zacks reports. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

AETUF traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

