Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.00-4.75 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $46.44 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

