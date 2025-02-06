Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 117,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 833,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after buying an additional 206,977 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

