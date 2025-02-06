Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 223 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.8% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $208.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

