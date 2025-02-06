Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,918,000 after buying an additional 1,204,058 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

