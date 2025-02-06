ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.560-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.
ARM Stock Up 6.8 %
NASDAQ ARM opened at $173.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.57. ARM has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $181.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
About ARM
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
