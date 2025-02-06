ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $152.00 and last traded at $158.02. Approximately 2,076,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,748,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.09.

The company has a market cap of $181.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.77, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.57.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 83.0% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

