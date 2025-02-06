Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.71%. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.500 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 3.9 %

ARW stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.46. 815,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,451. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

