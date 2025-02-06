Arrow Electronics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results**ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. revealed its financial standings for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s earnings press release highlighted successful e

Arrow Electronics Publishes Results for Q4 and FY 2024
Arrow Electronics, an expert in technology solutions, shared its financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. In the press release, the company surpassed its guidance, showcasing a positive trend in sales and earnings per share. Sean Kerins, the President and CEO of Arrow Electronics, emphasized the company’s advancements made in strengthening their position across various segments.
Looking forward, Arrow Electronics provided an outlook for the first quarter of 2025, foreseeing consolidated sales and net income per share projections. The company’s commitment to shareholder returns was underscored as well. Arrow Electronics will hold a conference call to discuss the results further on February 6, 2025, providing a platform for investors and analysts to delve deeper into the financial performance.
In summary, Arrow Electronics demonstrated resilience in the face of challenges, revealing strategic initiatives that led to improved performance in various business segments. The company’s ability to adapt to changing market conditions and its focus on key financial metrics signify a steady path forward for the organization.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Arrow Electronics’s 8K filing here.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
