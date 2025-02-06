Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Buys $99,879.64 in Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director Daniel James White bought 3,668 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,879.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $118,123.74. The trade was a 547.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the third quarter worth $164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,969,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AROW shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Arrow Financial from $34.50 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Arrow Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.