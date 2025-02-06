ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Sells $615,500.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Laura Shawver sold 50,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $615,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,359.26. This trade represents a 19.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Laura Shawver sold 50,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $555,000.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Laura Shawver sold 97,244 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,318,628.64.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Laura Shawver sold 14,772 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $203,115.00.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.99. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.
