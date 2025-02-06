ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Sells $615,500.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Laura Shawver sold 50,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $615,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,359.26. This trade represents a 19.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Laura Shawver sold 50,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $555,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Laura Shawver sold 97,244 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $1,318,628.64.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Laura Shawver sold 14,772 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $203,115.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.99. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.