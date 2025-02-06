Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 124.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total transaction of $760,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,487.89. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $877,569.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,499.14. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AJG opened at $316.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $230.08 and a 52 week high of $316.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

