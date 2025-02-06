Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. to Enhance Hospital Security with AI-Powered Protection

On February 3, 2025, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) announced their upcoming press release titled “AITX’s RAD Helps Hospitals Confront Escalating Security Threats with AI-Powered Protection.” The release, attached as Exhibit 99.1 in a Form 8-K filing, highlights the efforts of the Company’s subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), in expanding its footprint in the healthcare sector to address rising security concerns with innovative AI solutions.

Get alerts:

The healthcare industry faces mounting security challenges from various threats directed towards both staff and patients. In response to these challenges, a prominent healthcare provider has ordered 16 RIO 360 security towers from RAD for deployment across 12 sites with plans to expand further. These deployments aim to bolster security measures in healthcare facilities and leverage AI technology for proactive threat detection and response.

Traditional security measures in hospitals, such as security guards and surveillance cameras, often fall short in mitigating security risks effectively. Staffing shortages and limitations of passive surveillance systems have prompted a need for advanced, AI-driven security solutions. RAD’s security offerings provide continuous monitoring, automated deterrence, and real-time response capabilities to enhance safety while reducing costs associated with conventional security approaches.

The RAD security solutions include the RIO™ 360 Security Towers, ROSA™ Security Devices, and RAD Light My Way™, each offering distinct features to optimize security in different hospital areas. Real-world deployments of RAD’s solutions have demonstrated immediate improvements in safety and operational efficiency for healthcare facilities, showcasing the effectiveness and value of AI-powered security systems.

Mark Folmer, President of RAD, emphasized the importance of proactive security measures in hospitals to prevent incidents effectively. The successful deployment of RAD’s technology at Scotland Memorial Hospital underscores the tangible benefits of AI-driven security solutions in enhancing overall safety and reducing operational costs.

As the demand for AI-driven security solutions grows in the healthcare sector, RAD is actively engaging with major healthcare providers to deploy its stationary and mobile security solutions. Organizations are increasingly adopting AI-based security technologies to bolster security measures, especially in high-risk areas like parking lots and entrances, while minimizing reliance on traditional security models involving human personnel.

Through its subsidiaries, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. is reshaping the security and guarding services industry with its innovative AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. The company’s technology aims to optimize operations, increase ROI, and reduce costs for businesses across various sectors.

For more information and updates, please visit the company’s official website and related platforms as indicated in the exhibit attached to the filing.

Cautionary statements about forward-looking information as well as contact details for further queries are also provided in the attachment.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’s 8K filing here.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

See Also