Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 2.1 %

ARTW opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.