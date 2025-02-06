Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 2394476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$98.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ascot Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 125.09%. The business had revenue of C$11.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post 0.1030303 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

Further Reading

