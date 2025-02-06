Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Issues Earnings Results

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.26%.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

About Astellas Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.