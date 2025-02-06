Atb Cap Markets Upgrades Docebo (TSE:DCB) to “Strong-Buy”

Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Atb Cap Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Docebo Price Performance
Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.
