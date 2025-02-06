ATI (NYSE:ATI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp cut ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 687,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. ATI has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $155,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,611.06. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,474,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 436,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,745,772.57. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

