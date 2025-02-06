Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.43.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $320.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.40 and a beta of 0.87. Atlassian has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $324.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total value of $1,883,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 278,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,939,787.20. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,490 shares of company stock worth $66,864,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 68.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

