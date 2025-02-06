AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Cut by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on T. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

AT&T stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $175.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

