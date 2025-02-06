AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

