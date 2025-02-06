Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Purchased by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 220,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 115,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,687,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

AVES stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $53.12. The stock has a market cap of $439.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

