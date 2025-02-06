Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.46.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.02 on Monday. Avantor has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Avantor by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

