Avid Wealth Partners LLC Buys 989 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $173.01 and a 52-week high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

