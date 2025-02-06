Avid Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 6.8 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

