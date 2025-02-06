Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $714,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 74.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 6.2 %

MRVL stock opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of -68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,016.40. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

